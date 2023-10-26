BREAKING: Ondo deputy gov, Aiyedatiwa apologises to Akeredolu

The embattled deputy governor of Ondo state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has tendered an apology to the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over the political crisis in the State which arose from his absence from the State.

He pledged his loyalty to the governor and commitment to the development of the State, the Deputy Governor said there was the need to calm all nerves in order to restore peace and tranquility to the Sunshine State.

“Our beloved state has witnessed a series of events triggered by the health challenges faced by Mr. Governor, which gave rise to misunderstandings, misconceptions, assumptions, and insinuations, and exploited by political contenders preparing for the upcoming 2024 gubernatorial election. headtopics.com

“It is in reference to the above that I hereby tender my unreserved apologies to Mr. Governor and the good people of Ondo state, and I assure that, together, we will both complete this journey with honour, divine guidance and in good health by the grace of God.

He also distanced himself from groups and individuals holding protests or calling on the Governor to resign, stressing that he has never commissioned any individual or group to engage in such campaigns. headtopics.com

