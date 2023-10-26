BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa apologises to Akeredolu

Aiyedatiwa, who is addressing a world press conference, called for an end to what he termed needless crisis in the State.

He said he was saddened by the embarrassment and discomfort due to barrage of negative news over the crisis in the last few months.The Deputy Governor said there were no issue between him and the Governor but political actors capitalised on his boss absence to create crisis for their selfish interest.Why Akeredolu can’t succumb to PDP’s threat in Ondo, by APC youths

He said he has met with Governor Akeredolu twice since he returned to the country but could not discuss in details.

