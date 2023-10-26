I don’t smoke, drink or womanise

In a new statement that provided more details about his personal life, he assured fans that he doesn’t smoke, drink and womanise.“Even to this day, I do not smoke, I don’t drink, and I don’t engage in relationships with women or any other sort of bad habits,” he claimed. Curious interviewer asked what he meant by not pursuing relationship with women, the ‘Who is your Guy’ crooner responded that he isn’t gay.

