Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party – the two leading opposition candidates at the election – had filed separate appeals to challenge the earlier 6 September verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court which affirmed Mr Tinubu’s victory.

The court held that Atiku and Mr Obi failed to prove their separate claims against Mr Tinubu and INEC. Specifically, Atiku through his lawyer, Chris Uche, accused Mr Tinubu of forgery concerning the president’s academic records from the Chicago State University.

The issues include alleged electoral fraud, President Tinubu’s non-qualification, and non-compliance of the conduct of the disputed election with the provisions of the Electoral Act.Justice Okoro said on 18 September, Atiku filed a notice of appeal with 35 grounds of appeal, while on 7 October, the respondents filed their reply.The court is now dealing with the application by Atiku to file additional evidence – the deposition of an official of the Chicago State University. headtopics.com

INEC lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud, had argued that an allegation of forgery is criminal in nature and requires to be proved beyond reasonable doubt. This appeal being based on election matter, the implication is that all evidence ought to have been adduced at the trial court and judgement delivered within 180 days, Justice Okoro recalled.Justice Okoro said, Mr Olanipekun argued that the Supreme Court lacked the power to consider Atiku’s fresh evidence against Mr Tinubu.

The petitioner shall not be allowed to allow to amend their petition after the 21 days allowed by law, the Justice says. A petitioner seeking to nullify an election must show noncompliance substantial affected the election, Justice Okoro said headtopics.com

