Vigilante beheaded, no officer killed in Abia attack

In a press release signed by ASP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, or the Abia State Police Commissioner, she said the incident happened at about 15:50 hours, at Isiahia Village in Umuojima, Osisioma. While saying the corpse of the victim has been evacuated and deposited in a mortuary, she noted that Socket was a member of Abia State Vigilante Service who often collaborated with the Police.

The release read, 'Yesterday 26/10/2023 At about 15:50 hrs, Abia State Police officers stationed at OSISIOMA Police headquarters received credible information concerning an attack on a group of security personnel in Isiahia village, Umuojima, OSISIOMA. The attacked team included one policeman, one special constabulary personnel, and three vigilante men. 'Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered.

