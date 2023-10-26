Defend Yourself Before Ondo Assembly, Akeredolu's Aide Replies Aiyedatiwa

defend himself before the state House of Assembly rather than begging Governor Akeredolu for forgiveness.

Odebowale, in a statement issued and made available to LEADERSHIP in Akure, the state capital on Thursday, said: “Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, does not meddle in the affairs of the House of Assembly of Ondo State, as subtly suggested at the press conference.”

Aiyedatiwa had on Thursday tendered an apology to his principal, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, saying “I am deeply saddened by the embarrassment and discomfort that Mr. Governor has faced due to the barrage of negative news in the State as a result of the events of the last few months. headtopics.com

According to him, “The Governor, a Senior Advocate of over two decades, possesses a deep understanding of constitutional democracy. Any snide suggestion of meddlesomeness in the business of the second arm of government by the Governor is repudiated with vehemence. Mr Governor cannot descend too low.

“More instructive is the unfortunate reference made to “a series of events triggered by the health challenges faced by Mr Governor, which gave rise to misunderstandings, misconceptions, assumptions, and insinuations, and exploited by political contenders preparing for the upcoming 2024 gubernatorial election. headtopics.com

“The good people of Ondo State are too discerning to be hoodwinked with dissembling equivocation. Keen observers of events, as they have been unfolding in the State, cannot miss the import of the malicious intents, insensitive posturing, and diabolical projections of the last six months in the Government of the Sunshine State.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Aiyedatiwa denies misconduct as S’West govs visit Akeredolu in IbadanThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Ondo deputy gov, Aiyedatiwa apologises to AkeredoluA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa apologises to AkeredoluThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa apologises to Akeredolu Read more ⮕

JUST-IN: I Remain Loyal, Forgive Me, Aiyedatiwa Begs Akeredolu Embattled Ondo State deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, tendered an apology to his principal, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, saying he was Read more ⮕

Impeachment: Why I apologised to Akeredolu, by AiyedatiwaThe Nation Newspaper Impeachment: Why I apologised to Akeredolu, by Aiyedatiwa Read more ⮕

I’m sorry for embarrassing you – Aiyedatiwa begs AkeredoluIn a bid to end the political crisis that has plagued Ondo State in recent months, the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday apologised to his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Read more ⮕