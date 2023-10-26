Impeachment: Why I apologised to Akeredolu, by Aiyedatiwa

, has said that he tendered unreserved apology to his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, due ‘to the embarrassment and discomfort that the political chaos of the past months has caused him and the good people of the state.’

He said the Sunshine State has witnessed a series of events triggered by the health challenges faced by the governor which he noted gave rise to lots of assumptions, falsehoods, insinuations, misunderstandings, misconceptions, and exploitation by political contenders preparing for the upcoming 2024 gubernatorial election in the state.

He said he has only met Governor Akeredolu twice since his (Akeredolu) return to the country and has not had the opportunity to state his side to properly brief the Governor on his stewardship as Acting Governor.Supreme Court dismisses Obi’s appeal, affirms Tinubu’s election headtopics.com

“I tendered this reserved apology because of the embarrassment and discomforts he faces. The event has brought all kinds of negative news. He deserves the unreserved apology. I am at the centre. That is exactly what I am tendering this apology for.

“It is, therefore, imperative for me to put on record that there has never been any issue between Mr. Governor and myself and I have never undermined him. Political actors have only taken advantage of his absence to create a non-existent crisis for their own selfish interests. headtopics.com

“It is in reference to all of the above that I tender my unreserved apologies to Mr governor for the embarrassment and discomfort that the political chaos of these past months has caused him and the good people of Ondo State.

He added: “I completely distance myself from any group or individuals holding protests or calling on the Governor to resign. I have never commissioned any individual or group to engage in such a protest or campaign. headtopics.com

