Economic downturn affecting pillars of mental health

The Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, FNPH, Yaba, Dr Olugbenga Owoeye has raised the alarm that the downturn in the country’s economy has adversely affected the protective factors in mental health.

Owoeye said the development has led to a significant and unprecedented worsening of the population’s mental health. He noted that the socio-economic problems also interfere with the delivery of quality mental health services as funding for mental health institutions is dwindling while the real income of most mental health professionals has plummeted leading to an increased exodus of qualified healthcare professionals.

He stressed the need for health professionals to understand the various socio-economic factors impeding mental health service delivery and develop an evidence-based approach to ameliorating these conditions to improve the mental health status of the population as well as reduce the prevalence of mental health disorders to the barest minimum. headtopics.com

Delivering his lecture entitled: “The Socio-economic Crisis and Mental Health in Nigeria”, Provost, Lagos State University College of Medicine, Professor Abiodun Adewuya, who stated that approximately 25-30 per cent of Nigerians have a mental health problem said socio-economic determinants of mental health are grouped into three groups.

On possible solutions, he urged health workers attending to patients to differentiate sadness from clinical depression, promote mental illness prevention and mental health, facilitate resilience and promote positive mental health as well as promote investment in mental health. headtopics.com

