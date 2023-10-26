Water supply in Gaza ‘temporarily improved’- UN

The office said, “With the help of UNICEF and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), small quantities of fuel they had retrieved from their existing reserves were delivered to key facilities.”

This fuel can be used to operate water pumps since fuel remains banned by the Israeli authorities, according to the report by OCHA. There has been a water shortage in the Gaza Strip for decades, and drinking water is typically delivered by truck every day."However, the available fuel in these facilities would be exhausted soon, and the supply of piped water is expected to cease again," the OCHA report added.

