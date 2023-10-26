JUST IN: Tonali banned for 10 months for breaching betting rules

Newcastle and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali has been banned for 10 months by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for breaching betting rules.

The 23-year-old will not be eligible to play again until August and will be unavailable to feature at Euro 2024 next summer should Italy qualify.He also agreed to a therapy plan of at least six months to tackle his gambling problem.During a three-year spell at San Siro, Tonali helped Milan win their first Serie A title for 11 years in 2021-22 and reach last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

