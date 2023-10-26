BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Tinubu’s Election Victory, Dismisses Atiku and Obi’s Appeals

The Supreme Court has dismissed all petitions filed against the election of Bola Tinubu as President, upholding his victory in the February 25th poll.

The court held that the petitioners, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), failed to prove their allegations of electoral irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Justice Inyang Okoro, who read the lead judgment, said that Atiku’s appeal lacked merit and was dismissed. He also affirmed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which had earlier upheld Tinubu’s election. headtopics.com

Obi, Atiku, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) had filed petitions at the Supreme Court after the tribunal dismissed their challenges to Tinubu’s victory on September 6th, 2023.BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal, Affirms Tinubu’s Victory

