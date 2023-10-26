”Call President Tinubu to congratulate him” – Festus Keyamo tells Atiku, Peter Obi

The minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo, has taken to social media to comment on the Supreme Court’s judgment affirming President Bola Tinubu’s election.

In a social media post, Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, emphasised the distinction between emotions and the law, suggesting that unnecessary venom and hatred should not taint the legal process. He pointed out that the judgment serves as a lesson for those who pursued the petitions with negative sentiments, adding that such emotions have no place in judicial proceedings.

He also commended the country’s justices, characterising them as firm, courageous, and cerebral in their approach to the law.”By the judgment of the Supreme Court today, the laymen prowling all over the social media can now clearly see that there is a wide chasm between emotions and law. headtopics.com

”These were Election Petitions pursued with unnecessary venom and hatred by most of those involved. Today, they have learnt a bitter lesson that such venom, hatred and sentiment have no place in judicial proceedings and deliberations. Their journey has come to a grinding end.

”We had consistently made the same points to the opposition, but they kept giving their supporters false hopes and goading them in the wrong direction. ”Unfortunately for them, all the vituperations poured out against the judiciary actually cut no ice with it. Our Justices are always firm, courageous and cerebral. Kudos to them. headtopics.com

”What is now left is nation-building. The other presidential candidates must now call President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and congratulate him as true patriots. We as patriotic citizens must also now close ranks to help steer our country in the right direction. I wish all of us well.”BREAKING: Supreme Court Affirms Tinubu’s Election Victory, Dismisses Atiku and Obi’s Appeals

