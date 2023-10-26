BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Obi’s appeal, affirms Tinubu’s election

In the lead judgment read by Justice John Okoro, which has been supported by the seven-man panel, the court argued that the issues in Obi’s appeal were similar to that of Atiku Abubakar which were already resolved.Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Read more:

TheNationNews »

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes Date to Deliver Judgement in Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes October 26 For Judgement In Obi, Atiku, Tinubu CaseThe judgement date was confirmed by all parties involved. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi’s appealsThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi's appeals Read more ⮕

Breaking: Supreme Court delivers judgment on Atiku, Obi’s appeals against Tinubu tomorrowSupreme Court has fixed tomorrow for judgment it reserved on the two appeals that are seeking to nullify President Tinubu's election Read more ⮕

BREAKING: We‘ll be Victorious Tomorrow – Labour Party Declares Ahead of Supreme Court JudgmentA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court to Broadcast Judgment on 2023 Presidential Election LiveA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕