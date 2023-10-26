Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses Obi’s appeal against Tinubu’s election

The Supreme Court has dismissed as lacking in merit, the appeal the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, filed to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s election.

In a unanimous decision by a seven-member panel of Justices, the apex court held that Obi’s appeal deserved to be dismissed. In the lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, the court held that issues Obi raised in his case were already decided in a separate appeal that was filed by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Justice Okoro noted that the only distinct issue that Obi raised in his appeal, was the issue that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, had double nominations from the All Progressives Congress, APC."This court cannot allow the matter to be relitigated in this court. There must be an end to litigation. This matter ought not to have come here.

