JUST-IN: I Remain Loyal, Forgive Me, Aiyedatiwa Begs Akeredolu  

“deeply saddened” by the embarrassment and discomfort that the Governor has faced due to the barrage of negative news in the State as a result of the events of the last few months.

The Deputy Governor, who said that there had never been any issue between him and Governor Akeredolu, disclosed that some political actors have only taken advantage of the governor’s absence to create a non-existent crisis between him and his principal for their own selfish interests.

While distancing himself from any group or individuals holding protests or calling on the Governor to resign, Aiyedatiwa said, “I have never commissioned any individual or group to engage in such protest or campaign.”He stated, “Let me begin by thanking my principal, Mr. Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, who provided me with this platform to serve as the deputy governor of Ondo State. headtopics.com

“It is, therefore, imperative for me to put on record that there has never been any issue between Mr. Governor and myself and I have never undermined him. Political actors have only taken advantage of his absence to create a non-existent crisis for their own selfish interests.

“It is in reference to all of the above that I tender my unreserved apologies to Mr. Governor for the embarrassment and discomfort that the political chaos of these past months has caused him and the good people of Ondo State. headtopics.com

“I completely distance myself from any group or individuals holding protests or calling on the Governor to resign. I have never commissioned any individual or group to engage in such protest or campaign.

