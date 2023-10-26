BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s appeal, affirms Tinubu’s election

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s election.

The seven-member panel of the court unanimously dismissed the appeal after resolving all seven issues raised by the appellant in favour of Mr Tinubu. The court dismissed this argument, saying IReV was not a result collation platform, therefore failure to upload results onto it could not have invalidated the election.

The court also held that Atiku failed to prove his allegation of widespread rigging during the election or that he won the election “On the whole, having resolved all the issues against the appellant, I hold that there is no merit in this appeal and it hereby dismissed,” Mr Okoro said. headtopics.com

The court earlier dismissed the bid by Atiku tender fresh evidence of certificate forgery against President Tinubu. The court held that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain such evidence that was not tendered before the lower court.

According to Mr Okoro, as of the time Atiku brought the document, the trial Presidential Election Petition Court had lost jurisdiction to hear Atiku’s petition challenging Mr Tinubu’s election. He added that the Supreme Court did not have the power to accept and act on the evidence which the lower court did not admit and act on. headtopics.com

“The jurisdiction of this court is donated by the Constitution. One wonders what the appellant (Atiku) intends to do when none of his grounds of appeal is hinged on forgery against the second respondentThe Justice explained that Atiku’s attempt to introduce the fresh evidence was aimed at reversing the gains made in speedy adjudication of electoral disputes that had been marred by prolonged hearing.

