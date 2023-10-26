HEAD TOPICS

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal Challenging Tribunal Judgment

 / Source: channelstv

Breaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source

channelstv

The Supreme Court on Thursday challenged the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the September 6 judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

The Supreme Court on Thursday challenged the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging the September 6 judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

Read more:
channelstv »

Tribunal Upholds Tambuwal’s Election As Sokoto South SenatorBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Senate Mulls Banning CBN Governor, Deputies From PoliticsBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Tinubu Appoints Oyebamiji As NIWA MD, Ukeyima As Shippers’ Council BossBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Infinix Partners Mai Atafo For A Night Of Fashion ExcellenceBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

TikTok Removes Four Million ‘Violative’ Videos In SeptemberBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Makinde Signs Executive Orders On Mining, Establishment Of Tourism MinistryBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕