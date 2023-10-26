BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s appeal, affirms Tinubu’s election

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s election.

The seven-member panel of the court unanimously dismissed the appeal after resolving all seven issues raised by the appellant in favour of Mr Tinubu. The court dismissed this argument, saying IReV was not a result collation platform, therefore failure to upload results onto it could not have invalidated the election.

The court also held that Atiku failed to prove his allegation of widespread rigging during the election or that he won the election On the issue of use of disparaging words by the lower court against the appellant, Mr Okoro said “the words of the court were not meant to disparage the appellant” and did not amount to bias against appellant as argued by their lawyers. headtopics.com

On that basis, he said the judgement of the PEPC delivered on 6 Septemeber, affirming Mr Tinubu as the duly elected President of Nigeria “is hereby affirmed.” The fresh evidence was a deposition of the registrar of Chicago State University (CSU) on the academic records of Mr Tinubu. Atiku had obtained the document after winning a legal case in a US court which compelled the unviversity to release Mr Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku to prove allegation of certificate forgery against Mr Tinubu.

Mr Okoro also said the appellant’s lawyers were tardy in their attempt to obtain the evidence and tender it at the lower court. Mr Okoro wondered why Atiku sought to tender the fresh evidence when the grounds of his appeal did not raise the issue of certificate forgery against the president. headtopics.com

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes Date to Deliver Judgement in Atiku, Obi’s Appeals against TinubuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Fixes October 26 For Judgement In Obi, Atiku, Tinubu CaseThe judgement date was confirmed by all parties involved. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi’s appealsThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Supreme Court delivers judgment Thursday on Atiku, Obi's appeals Read more ⮕

Breaking: Supreme Court delivers judgment on Atiku, Obi’s appeals against Tinubu tomorrowSupreme Court has fixed tomorrow for judgment it reserved on the two appeals that are seeking to nullify President Tinubu's election Read more ⮕

BREAKING: We‘ll be Victorious Tomorrow – Labour Party Declares Ahead of Supreme Court JudgmentA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court to Broadcast Judgment on 2023 Presidential Election LiveA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕