BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Appeal, Affirms Tinubu's Electoral Victory  

electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.Atiku had sought the nullification of the February of President Tinubu’s electoral victory over alleged irregularities and presentation of forged academic certificate by Tinubu.

Justice Inyang Okoro, who led the panel of Supreme Court Justices in determining the first issue in Atiku’s appeal, held that failure to transmit election results electronically did not affect the outcome of the election and could not warrant the nullification of presidential election.The apex court also stated that Atiku did not produce alternative results of the presidential election that showed he won majority number of votes cast to rebuff the one declared by INEC.

The apex court, therefore, resolved all the seven issues distilled for determination in favour of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the appeal lacked merit.

