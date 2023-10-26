HEAD TOPICS

JUST IN: Supreme Court calls Obi's appeal for judgment

The Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Supreme Court calls Obi's appeal for judgment

The Supreme Court has commenced proceedings in the appeal by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) by calling it for the purpose of deliverying judgment.

