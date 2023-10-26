Judge declines to hear Ladoja’s suit against Olubadan of Ibadan, others

Justice M.O Adegbola has ordered the return of the case file instituted by the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja, against Olubadan of Ibadan and the 11 elevated high chiefs who were newly coronated, back to the chief justice for reassignment.

Adegbola who presides over Ibadan High Court sitting at Court 4 Ring-road, declared this Thursday, when the case came up for hearing. He said he was close to the parties in the case, explaining that: “my closeness to the claimant; second and fourth defendants would impugn on my credibility and that of the judiciary.”The judge stated that the court should know his closeness to the claimant, Ladoja, 2nd and 4th defendants. And in the interest of justice, “I have no option than to ask another judge to adjudicate on the matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered the service of the court process through substituted means to be served on some of the defendants in the case. This was after the claimant’s lawyer, M. O. Folorunso told the court that all attempts to serve the defendants in their respective home addresses failed as the defendants were not available to receive the court service. headtopics.com

Reacting, the trial judge ordered that the substituted service be employed through pasting the originating process in the palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland at Alarere area, Ibadan.

