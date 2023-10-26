BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal, Affirms Tinubu’s Victory

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

The seven-member panel of the court, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, affirmed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which had dismissed his petition.

