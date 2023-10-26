BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s bid to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

) to present fresh evidence on the Chicago State University (CSU) diploma of President Tinubu has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The deposition by the Registrar of the CSU, Caleb Westberg, was rejected and ruled inadmissible on the ground that the Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction after the 180 days timeline for determination of election petition had elapsed.

Justice Okoro noted that since the time for trial at the Court of Appeal had elapsed, the Supreme Court cannot accept fresh evidence on appeal.

