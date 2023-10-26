BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s fresh evidence, says it’s friendly joke

DAILY POST reported that Atiku had sought the leave of the apex court to present fresh evidence of forgery against Tinubu. He pleaded with the court to look into the matter because of its constitutional and democratic implications. The fresh evidence Atiku sought to tender was the academic records of Tinubu, which were handed over to him by the Chicago State University (CSU) on October 2.

The former Vice President had informed the court that the fresh evidence was crucial to his appeal, adding that it has inherent jurisdiction to entertain and decide on the application. However, the Supreme Court said it has no jurisdiction to entertain the fresh evidence as the time limit allowed by the constitution has elapsed. At the time of filing this report, the judgment was still ongoing.

