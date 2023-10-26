BREAKING: Supreme Court Rejects Atiku’s Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu, Dismisses Case

from the institution, which he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The apex court rejected the Appellant’s Deposition, saying the 180-day timeframe is immutable and cannot be extended. Supreme Court, therefore, refused to accept the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s fresh evidence to nullify President Tinubu’s election, saying it cannot invoke section 22 after expiration of 180 days.

The Supreme Court also said it cannot look into a matter not treated in the lower Courts nor allow the appellant to amend his case.Consequently, the panel of the Supreme Court Justices led by Justice Inyang Okoro, said it lacks jurisdiction to hear Atiku Abubakar's case.

