UPDATED: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s bid to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

) to present fresh evidence on the Chicago State University (CSU) diploma of President Tinubu has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.
The deposition by the Registrar of the CSU, Caleb Westberg, was rejected and ruled inadmissible on the ground that the Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction because the 180 days timeline for determination of election petition had elapsed.
Justice Okoro noted that since the time for trial at the Court of Appeal had elapsed, the Supreme Court cannot accept fresh evidence on appeal. He noted that Atiku’s attempt to introduce fresh evidence with a view to extend the time to adjudicate the case is unfortunate.According to him, since the Presidential Election Petition Court has no jurisdiction to entertain fresh evidence, the Supreme Court has no jurisdiction to accept fresh evidence.He said Atiku failed to convince the Supreme Court why he waited until the PEPC concluded the appellant’s suit. headtopics.com
Citing section 182 of the Electoral Ect, Justice Okoro says Atiku failed to apply to the court to amend his petition to bring fresh evidence against Tinubu. He stated it is shocking to have Atiku’s argument in print knowing how election petitions have suffered delays in the past.
