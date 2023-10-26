Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking to nullify Tinubu’s election over electronic transmission

A 35-ground of appeal filed by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, faulted the tribunal’s ruling on electronic transmission of results, Tinubu’s qualification for the election, Federal Capital Territory votes, among others.BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s bid to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Read more:

TheNationNews »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

25% Votes: Supreme Court Upholds Appeal Court’s Ruling On FCTThe Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ruling by the Appeal Court that a candidate does not need to get at least 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared as the country's president. Read more ⮕

PHOTOS: Seyi Tinubu, Wike, Ganduje present at Supreme CourtThe Nation Newspaper PHOTOS: Seyi Tinubu, Wike, Ganduje present at Supreme Court Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Plea To File Fresh Evidence Against TinubuThe Supreme Court has dismissed Atiku Abubakar's plea to file fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu. Read more ⮕

UPDATED: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s bid to file fresh evidence against TinubuThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s bid to file fresh evidence against Tinubu Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Supreme Court Throws Out Atiku's Plea To File Fresh Evidence Against TinubuThe Supreme Court has said that it cannot accept the deposition of the Chicago State University (CSU) on the certificate obtained by President Bola Tinubu Read more ⮕