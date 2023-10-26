Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court ends unfounded stories

In the statement issued by his media aide, Mr Friday Aghedo, the lawmaker said he was not surprised with the outcome of the court’s judgment, calling on Nigerians to avoid unfounded and baseless rumours, NAN reports. According to Idahosa, who chairs the House Committee on Healthcare Services, speculations pose a great danger to our democracy if not checked.

“The division created by Tinubu’s electoral victory was unnecessary, as everybody cannot support the same candidate. “On behalf of the good people of Ovia federal constituency, I congratulate our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the Supreme Court. “With this judgment, it is my hope that the verdict has put to an end the needless bickering, distractions and provocation that greeted the 2023 presidential election.

