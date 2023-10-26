Ex-Zamfara govt officials clear air on alleged missing N70bn

They described the allegation against former Governor Bello Matawalle as an act of mischief and campaign of calumny on the part of the present government led by Governor Dauda Lawal. According to Garba, the state government terminated the Avic International Engineering Nig Ltd contract and asked it to return N4.5 billion. “The company’s contract was terminated and the company was asked to refund N4.5 billion for work allegedly not done. “It is not true that money was paid without due process.

“As far as the former government of the state is concerned, we will not talk about it again. “The contractor has the right to challenge the termination of the contract since it was duly signed and awarded. “The allegation that the contract was illegally awarded by the former government of Alhaji Bello Matawalle is false. “EFCC went to banks and asked about the contract we executed.

