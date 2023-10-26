Nigerian Air Force airstrikes eliminate over 100 terrorists in Niger, Zamfara

The DHQ also said other operations conducted in the last one week by troops in various theatres, killed 73 terrorists and led to the arrest of 182 others.says troops have eliminated more than 100 terrorists in air interdictions carried out on the border between Niger and Zamfara states.
Showing the battle damage assessment pictures of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air interdictions, he said the operations also decimated many insurgents in other parts of the country. He said that other operations conducted in the last one week by troops in various theatres, killed 73 terrorists and led to the arrest of 182 others.
Also recovered were one short gun, one hand grenade, two dane guns, one AK47 rifle loaded with 14 rounds of 7.62mm special, and one locally made pistol loaded with live cartridges. "Also, 113 rounds of live cartridges, 25 empty magazines, 13 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, 2 HH radio, one boafeng radio and the sum of N3.3 million amongst other items," he said.
In the North-central, the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke killed 12 terrorists, arrested 109, rescued 22 kidnapped hostages and recovered several arms and ammunition, he added. He also gave an update on the operation in the Niger Delta, where troops of Operation Delta Safe, destroyed 63 illegal refining sites and recovered stolen products.
In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of operation UDO KA killed three terrorists, arrested nine suspected criminals and rescued three hostages. "All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action," the defence spokesperson said.