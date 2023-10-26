Obasanjo Only True Nationalist, Other Presidents Are Ethnic Leaders — Amaechi

Amaechi was the guest speaker at the 2023 TheNiche Annual Lecture themed “Why We Stride and Slip: Leadership, Nationalism, and the Nigerian Condition,” held on Thursday in Lagos.“The only person near that point of Nationalism, with all due respect, is Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo. The rest are ethnic leaders.

“It is a place of national greatness, pride, achievements, and shared goals, aspirations, and prosperity,” he said. According to him, public service equips people with practical experience and insider knowledge about how Nigeria works, why it doesn’t work, and how it should work.

He said that most nations are products of the amalgamation of diverse nationalities under a common sovereignty, and many have tried to resolve the problem of internal diversity. “There can be no credible leadership for a diverse nation without some form of resolution of the national questions as it pertains to the particular nation in question,” he added. headtopics.com

Questioning how the country got to its present point, Mr Eleazu said the toxicity of living in Nigeria had birthed the ‘Japa Syndrome’ among the youth.“Men and women of goodwill must make the necessary investment of time and energy to counter these forces to build within the next generation lasting values.

Earlier in his remarks, Ikechukwu Amaechi, the managing director/chief executive officer of TheNiche, said that the lecture was organized to gather various opinions that would shed light on why Nigeria’s enormous potential is not realised. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Obasanjo urges FG to ban importation of adire from China, revive textile industryA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Gaza: Obasanjo, Obama, King Abdullah, Gordon Brown should intervene with IsraelA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

FACT CHECK: How true is the claim that Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been arrested?Nigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Keyamo to Atiku, Obi: call and congratulate President Tinubu now as ‘true patriots’The Nation Newspaper Keyamo to Atiku, Obi: call and congratulate President Tinubu now as ‘true patriots’ Read more ⮕

Elections: Is anyone still listening to Mahmoud Yakubu? By Ikechukwu AmaechiA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Obasanjo Only True Nationalist, Other Presidents Are Ethnic Leaders — AmaechiFormer minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says Nigeria is still in search of national leaders, and its democracy needs serious rethinking in terms of Read more ⮕