Court nullifies Nigerian government’s proscription of IPOB

The judge, A.O. Onovo, in his judgment, declared that the reliance on the country’s Terrorism Prevention Act and the administrative action of the South-east Governors’ Forum and the federal government to pro 39mscribe IPOB contravened Section 42 of the Nigerian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, according to a statement from Aloy Ejimakor, a special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

Other respondents were the President of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Governor of Ebonyi State. Justice Onovo ruled that the proscription of IPOB was also a violation of Mr Kanu’s fundamental rights as enshrined under Articles 2,3,19 and 20 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Enforcement and Ratification) Act.

It ordered the federal government and the other respondents to jointly pay Mr Kanu N8 billion as damages for the physical, mental, emotional, psychological, property and other damages he suffered as a result of the infringements of his fundamental rights. headtopics.com

Mr Kanu, accused of terrorism, is being detained by Nigeria’s secret police, SSS, in Abuja, while the country’s security agencies, including the army, continue to clamp down on suspected IPOB members in the South-east.Mr Ejimakor told reporters outside the courtroom that the court judgment was a landmark victory for Mr Kanu and IPOB.

“There is a proliferation of ethnic organisations, some of them are very evidently violent. But the federal government never took any step at all to either proscribe any one of them or to declare any one of them a terrorist group, but it took these proactive steps, supported by South-east governors, in targeting IPOB particularly. headtopics.com

Mr Enoch, the lawyer to the respondents, declined comment on the development when PREMIUM TIMES contacted him.

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

IPOB: Court orders Southeast govs to pay Nnamdi Kanu N8bn compensationAn Enugu High Court has ordered the Southeast governors to pay Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, N8 billion as compensation. Justice A.O. Onovo ruled that the sum was compensation for infringing on Kanu's fundamental human rights. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: High Court declares IPOB proscription Illegal, Orders FG, SE Governors to Apologise to KanuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: ‘I was at Supreme Court as Nigerian, not with APC crew’The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike on Thursday said he was at the Supreme Court as an interested Nigerian, stressing that he was not with the crew of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Wike spoke while downplaying his presence among APC chieftains at the Supreme Court. Read more ⮕

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

25% Votes: Supreme Court Upholds Appeal Court’s Ruling On FCTThe Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ruling by the Appeal Court that a candidate does not need to get at least 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared as the country's president. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕