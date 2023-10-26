Elections: Is anyone still listening to Mahmoud Yakubu? By Ikechukwu Amaechi

OBVIOUSLY, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakabu, must be in love with the sound of his own voice. That is why he keeps blabbing even when no one is listening.
But he never reckons with the admonition of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, who once said: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”
The joke is on him. He will go down in history as the man who conducted Nigeria’s worst election, a man who took billions of his country’s scarce resources, promising free, fair and credible elections but delivered sham polls. headtopics.com
But why am I still writing about this democracy undertaker called Mahmoud Yakubu? Well, I had made up my mind that the INEC chairman is not worth my while because it takes a certain level of numbness to shame for anyone to do what he did and still doing. But the man has started talking again. He has
On October 14, he was in Kogi State where he vowed that the polling unit results of the upcoming elections will be uploaded on INEC’s Result Viewing Portal, IreV. IReV is an online platform where photographic pictures of polling unit results are meant to be uploaded using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machines as soon as voting and collation end at the various voting units. Yakubu touted the technology as the game-changer in the 2023 elections. headtopics.com
He failed woefully to keep his own promise. Rather than real time uploading of results as promised, the results took days, weeks and even months to be uploaded to the IReV for the public to access. That is even where they were uploaded at all. As I write, eight months after the February 25 presidential election, the full result is yet to be uploaded to the IreV. The Commission blamed the delay on an unforeseen system glitch.