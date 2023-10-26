Elections: Is anyone still listening to Mahmoud Yakubu? By Ikechukwu Amaechi

OBVIOUSLY, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakabu, must be in love with the sound of his own voice. That is why he keeps blabbing even when no one is listening.

But he never reckons with the admonition of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, who once said: “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”

The joke is on him. He will go down in history as the man who conducted Nigeria’s worst election, a man who took billions of his country’s scarce resources, promising free, fair and credible elections but delivered sham polls. headtopics.com

But why am I still writing about this democracy undertaker called Mahmoud Yakubu? Well, I had made up my mind that the INEC chairman is not worth my while because it takes a certain level of numbness to shame for anyone to do what he did and still doing. But the man has started talking again. He has

On October 14, he was in Kogi State where he vowed that the polling unit results of the upcoming elections will be uploaded on INEC’s Result Viewing Portal, IreV. IReV is an online platform where photographic pictures of polling unit results are meant to be uploaded using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machines as soon as voting and collation end at the various voting units. Yakubu touted the technology as the game-changer in the 2023 elections. headtopics.com

He failed woefully to keep his own promise. Rather than real time uploading of results as promised, the results took days, weeks and even months to be uploaded to the IReV for the public to access. That is even where they were uploaded at all. As I write, eight months after the February 25 presidential election, the full result is yet to be uploaded to the IreV. The Commission blamed the delay on an unforeseen system glitch.

Read more:

vanguardngrnews »

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Gov Inuwa Elated As Gombe Lawyer, Yakubu Philemon, Bags SAN TitleGombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has congratulated a distinguished son of thenstate, Yakubu Philemon (Esq) on his well-deserved nomination for Read more ⮕

Alleged Organ Theft: FCT Police Arrest 3 For Culpable HomicideThe Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested four suspects for lynching and killing Alhaji Tijani Yakubu of Kabusa village over accusation of stealing a male Read more ⮕

Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections critical to us, says INEC chairmanThe Nation Newspaper Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa elections critical to us, says INEC chairman Read more ⮕

JUST IN: Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa Elections are Critical — INEC DeclaresA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Buhari: People in power normally win elections by hook or crook -- but not meNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕