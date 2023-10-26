Keyamo to Atiku, Obi: call and congratulate President Tinubu now as ‘true patriots’

has urged Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to call and congratulate President Bola Tinubu as true patriots.

Keyamo advised that nation-building should be at the front burner, urging citizens to close ranks in helping steer the country in the right direction. He said: “By the judgment of the Supreme Court today, the laymen prowling all over social media can now clearly see that there is a wide chasm between emotions and law.“Today, they have learnt a bitter lesson that such venom, hatred and sentiment have no place in judicial proceedings and deliberations. Their journey has come to a grinding end.

“We had consistently made the same points to the opposition, but they kept giving their supporters false hopes and goading them in the wrong direction. “Unfortunately for them, all the vituperations poured out against the judiciary actually cut no ice with it. Our Justices are always firm, courageous, and cerebral. Kudos to them. headtopics.com

“What is now left is nation-building. The other Presidential candidates must now call President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and congratulate him as true patriots. We as patriotic citizens must also now close ranks to help steer our country in the right direction. I wish all of us well.”

