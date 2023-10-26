NAF airstrikes kill over 100 terrorists in Niger, Zamfara

Edward Buba, made this known on Thursday in Abuja while giving an update on military operations across the country in the last week. Showing pictures of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air interdictions, he said the operations also decimated many insurgents in other parts of the country. Buba said the military, in a surgical operation targeted at the residence of an ISWAP terrorist commander in Niger, made several arrests and discoveries.

The breakdown is as follows: one GPMG, three PKT guns, 39 AK-47 rifles, five locally fabricated rifles, one locally made double-barrel gun, one Bereta pistol, four locally made pistols, five RPG bombs, and five pump-action guns. “Also recovered were one short gun, one hand grenade, two Dane guns, one AK-47 rifle loaded with 14 rounds of 7.62mm special, and one locally made pistol loaded with live cartridges. “Others are 586 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, a bag containing 287 rounds of 7.

