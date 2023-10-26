LASTMA impounds over 100 vehicles for illegal parking on bridges

The Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have impounded over 100 private/commercial vehicles for operating illegal parking/garages on bridges across the state.The Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have impounded over 100 private/commercial vehicles for operating illegal parking/garages on bridges across the state.

Giwa said that the exercise was carried out following the expiration of a 7-day ‘Vacation Order’ issued to motorists/commercial bus drivers to vacate all illegal parking/garages on top bridges. The Special Adviser added that it was nauseating to see those private/commercial bus drivers create a public nuisance by operating illegal parking/garages on bridges, causing avoidable traffic gridlock and inconveniencing other motorists and road users.

“We would continue to ensure the free flow of traffic movement by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown operations on these stubborn private/commercial bus drivers.” Giwa, however, disclosed that all these contravened vehicles (private/commercial) would be immediately charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.The Supreme Court has dismissed the application of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to introduce new evidence against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. headtopics.com

The MOMENTUM Routine Immunisation Transformation and Equity (M-RITE) project, in partnership with the Jigawa government, has concluded plans to carry out a study aimed at improving routine immunisation in the state.

Read more:

GuardianNigeria »

Illegal parking: Lagos impounds over 100 vehicles on bridgesOperatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, have impounded over 100 vehicles, including private and commercial vehicles, over illegal parking on top bridges across the state. Read more ⮕

IAR @ 100: Past, present and futureThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Is there really anything like a ‘repentant’ thug?, By Jideofor AdibePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Troops ‘kill four bandits’, arrest over 100 suspects in Plateau, KadunaNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Egbe Idimu Council lifts 100 with N50,000 eachThe Nation Newspaper Egbe Idimu Council lifts 100 with N50,000 each Read more ⮕

DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman Bawa After Over 100 Days In CustodyBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕