Illegal parking: Lagos impounds over 100 vehicles on bridges

The enforcement followed the expiration of a seven-day ‘Vacation Order’ issued on Monday, October 16, 2023, to motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, to desist from operating and vacate bridges across the state.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who led the enforcement operations, explained that the exercise aimed at totally removing every infraction impeding the free flow of traffic on bridges and enforcing the law against illegal parking.

Giwa maintained that the activities of those recalcitrant private owners and commercial bus drivers are contrary to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018. He stated that those vehicles were impounded at areas such as the Ejalonibu, Obalende, Apongbon Ebute-Ero, and Idumota (Cater) bridges on Lagos Island. headtopics.com

Giwa, described the menace as “nauseating,” seeing as drivers constitute a public nuisance by operating illegal parking or garages on bridges, thereby causing avoidable gridlock and inconveniencing other motorists and road users.

According to the Special Adviser, “the enforcement operations would be a continuous exercise until zero tolerance for the activities of these commercial bus drivers operating illegal parking and garages on top bridges is achieved in line with the ‘Theme+’ agenda of the present administration. headtopics.com

“We would continue to ensure the free flow of traffic movement by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown operations on these stubborn private and commercial bus drivers. “Therefore, all the contravened vehicles would be immediately charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for appropriate legal action.”

