Failure to collate results on iREV cannot nullify Tinubu’s election

The Supreme Court has said the election of President Tinubu cannot be nullified because of failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit electronic result electronically. In Thursday’s ruling, Justice Iyang Okoro agreed with the Tribunal court that iREV is not a collation centre.

Justice Okoro stated that there is an elaborate arrangement to ensure that copies of results are available. The Presidential Election Petition Court had ruled that the non-transmission of results electronically is not a basis to challenge an election.

"Nigeria has the Resources and the Leadership, We have Never been More Ready for Business," President Tinubu Tells Global Energy Industry The Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have impounded over 100 private/commercial vehicles for operating illegal parking/garages on bridges across the state.The Troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna, have arrested two suspected suppliers of ammunition to terrorists and recovered weapons and 16 motorcycles in Kaduna.

