DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman Bawa After Over 100 Days In Custody

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after over 100 days in custody.DSS confirms release of former EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, a few hours ago (today 25th October, 2023).Department of State Services

DSS releases former EFCC chairman BawaThe Department of State Service (DSS) Wednesday evening freed Abdulrasheed Bawa, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read more ⮕

