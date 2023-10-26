Ogun DPP takes over suit involving ex-NNPP Chair Oginni

DAILY POST recalls that the party's national headquarters had earlier expelled Oginni over anti-party activities and misappropriation of funds. Other party executives went to the police station to seek the assistance of security agents to open the party secretariat, but Oginni reported the matter to the police, alleging theft and malicious damage.

The court, noting that it had earlier been served a letter by DPP, granted it leave to take over the case and directed the police prosecutor to hand over the case file to the state prosecutors. The prosecution counsel thereafter asked the court for an adjournment, saying that they needed time to study the case file and go through all the statements of the witnesses. The case was adjourned until November 30, 2023 for trial.

