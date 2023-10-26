Flooding: Federal Govt To Set Up Fact-finding Committee In Ogun

constitute a committee that will undergo a comprehensive study of communities ravaged by flooding in the states to avert future occurrence.

This is just as the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured the residents of the flood affected zones in Isheri Olofin community of Ifo local government area that the state government would demolish buildings and any other structures on the waterways to pave the way for a free-flow of water into the Lagoon.

These were part of the decisions arrived at by the federal government's delegate after an on-the-spot assessment visit of the affected community. A delegation led by the state governor, the minister of the environment, Dr. 'Kunle Salako and his counterpart for water resources and sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, had visited the affected community to convey President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's message of sympathy to the residents, some of whom have been relocated to the premises of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and that of the Nasrullahi Ilfathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) in the area.

He admonished the residents to be more environmentally responsible, particularly by not building on the flood plains, clear the drainage and ensure that wastes generated are properly disposed of.

