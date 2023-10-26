Agriculture Remains Panacea To Nigeria's Economic Crisis

Fadahunsi who spoke at Ilase-Ijesa during an agricultural training programme he organised in conjunction with Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria for selected youths in his constituency urged Nigerians to embrace Agriculture through which poverty can be tackled effectively.

The parliamentarian posited that most of the solutions to the myriads of economic challenges facing the country have not yielded expected results ,to tackle the current economic hardship adding that agriculture remains the only solution to the economic emancipation of Nigerians.

Fadahunsi who was represented by a Legislative Aide, Mr. Mukaila Yusuf insisted that farming and agriculture as a whole remains the only viable venture and investments that can sustain and rebuild the economy.His words, “Our interest and investments in the youth in the area of agriculture is not to seek short term breakthroughs but to build an enduring economic base for the future. headtopics.com

“We all need to embrace agriculture to escape poverty. Oil is no longer good enough to make us rich as a country. Every one of us regardless of status must embrace farming. At least that will put food on the table.”Senator Fadahunsi charged the participants, who had been trained in various fields of agriculture to make the best use of the opportunity provided by the training programme by applying it religiously to earn a decent living and be self-reliant.

