Oil Theft: NNPC Says 149 Incidents Recorded In 1 Week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has confirmed 149 incidents of crude theft across the Niger Delta region in the past week. region.

The company said that the discovery was made possible after an invasion by the military following information gathered by air surveillance carried out by Target Energy, Tantita security services, Operation Delta Safe, and the Military in August.“It’s a well-orchestrated mission. The thieves are determined to live here and trade their stolen crude. A lack of electricity is no excuse. Generators are on standby to keep the camp’s operations afloat.

The company disclosed that at this spot in Rivers state, oil thieves drilled a tunnel underneath the tarred road to insert their illegal connection. “The aim is to operate undetected. This was planned and carried out by an expert, using a horizontal directional drilling machine. headtopics.com

“In Ozuaku in Abia state, a vandalised pipeline is being repaired. 10 Facilities used for storing stolen crude were uncovered in various locations in the Niger Delta in the past week. In Ozoro, Umuosonwu, and Patani in Delta state, vehicles conveying sacks of crude oil were arrested and their content confiscated. 5 vehicle arrests were made between the 14 and 20th of October, 2023.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Oil theft: 149 incidents recorded across Niger Delta in one week'In some areas of the Niger Delta, it’s become a warfare of sorts,' the NNPCL said. Read more ⮕

Oil Theft: Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters to Nigeria’s watersThe Nigerian Navy have been struggling to curb oil theft in the Niger Delta region but have now evolved in their tactics. Read more ⮕

Fire outbreak recorded at Warri refinery, says NNPCNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Amotekun nabs couple for theft, parades 30 suspects in OndoOndo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun, has arrested a couple for alleged involvement in a series of shop break-ins and thefts of goods worth millions of Naira in Akure, the state capital. Read more ⮕

Alleged Organ Theft: FCT Police Arrest 3 For Culpable HomicideThe Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested four suspects for lynching and killing Alhaji Tijani Yakubu of Kabusa village over accusation of stealing a male Read more ⮕

Stakeholders identify FG official helping President Tinubu cleanse corruption in NNPCA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕