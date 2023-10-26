Gov Oyebanji approves N136m car loans for Ekiti civil servants

Oyebode disclosed that the governor also approved the payment of N174,394,176.88 in outstanding deductions from salaries to cooperative societies and the Federal Mortgage Bank. According to him, sums ranging from N80,000 to N1.5 million will be disbursed to the beneficiaries of the loan scheme, depending on their grade levels.

Highlighting the details of the disbursement of the loan, Oyebode said 22 benefiting officers on grade levels 2 to 6 would get N80,000 each, while 180 beneficiaries on grade levels 7 to 10 would receive N250,000 each. He added that 150 workers on grade levels 12 to 14 would be given N500,000 each, 13 personnel on grade levels 15 to 17 would be awarded N750,000 each and three beneficiaries on consolidated salary would take home N1.5 million each.

