N22m suit: Ekiti Prophet, Chef Dammy at war over defamation

AN Ekiti-based cleric, Adegoke Jeremiah, yesterday, slammed a N22 million lawsuit on Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, for alleged defamation of character.

According to Dammy, the Pastor, who sponsored her sensational cook-a-thon, had been threatening, cursing and bullying her for months. The clergyman also gave Chef Dammy an ultimatum of seven days to comply with the demand as he would not hesitate to seek redress in court.

“Additionally, we are demanding a sum of N20 million being damages for the act of Defamation against our client. Her words: “The DPO wanted us to settle the matter amicably but then they brought the letter of the lawsuit. The First Lady of Ekiti State, the Attorney General and my lawyer have taken up the case. They are on my side.” headtopics.com

“When people began to send money, my Pastor said the whole money was mine not until my brother complained of the intensive disturbance as I was not given a chance to rest. The N700,000 in his account wasn’t sent to me, and I didn’t ask for it till now, they all told me that this is your money, the church is not after money, and I didn’t ask for the 700,000 in his account

