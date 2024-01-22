Nigerian Government to Fund Student Loan Scheme through Education Tax Fund

The Nigerian Government has said the Student Loan Scheme would be funded through the Education Tax Fund, under the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS. FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji revealed this on Monday while briefing State House Correspondents alongside the Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr Akintunde Sawyerr, at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

According to Adedeji, the deployment of the Education Tax Fund in the scheme is one of the ways the government can be accountable to taxpayers in the country. In his remarks, Sawyerr also assured that the process for applying for the loan would be devoid of human intervention as every action would be undertaken on an App specifically designed for the purpose. He explained that the government was keen to ensure that young Nigerians do not fail to acquire tertiary education just because of lack of funds to continue their studie





