Undercover Reporter Urges Nigerian Government to Investigate Degrees from Benin and Togo

Umar Audu, an undercover reporter, has urged the Nigerian government to investigate degrees issued by institutions in Benin and Togo. The government is currently investigating the alleged racketeering of degrees from Benin but has not addressed the possibility of fake degrees already in circulation. It is unclear how extensive the investigation will be and how the government will collaborate with affected universities.

Meanwhile, a professor at the University of Lagos questions the punishment of multiple universities and their enrolled students





IHERIS University Togo Supports Suspension of Degree Certificates from Benin Republic and TogoThe management of IHERIS University Togo expresses support for the suspension of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo by the Nigerian government following a report on degree racketeering. The university believes this decision is necessary to restore confidence among stakeholders and combat certificate racketeering activities.

Student Appeals to Nigerian Government to Reconsider Suspension of Certificates from Benin and Togo UniversitiesUgochukwu Favour, a student from Benin Republic, appeals to Nigerian government to reconsider suspension of evaluation and accreditation of certificates from universities in Benin and Togo. He argues that punishing all students studying in Benin Republic for the actions of a single institution is unfair.

Nigeria Suspends Evaluation and Accreditation of Degree Certificates from Benin and Togo RepublicsThe Federal Government has announced the suspension of evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin and Togo Republics due to Nigerians obtaining degrees through fraudulent means. This decision was made following an investigative report by Daily Nigerian Newspaper.

Concerns over Hasty Generalisation in Undercover Report on Certificate RacketeeringA reporter at the Daily Nigerian has written an undercover report on obtaining a certificate from a university in Benin Republic. Concerns are raised over the hasty generalisation made in the report, as certificate racketeering is a global issue and not limited to one university.

