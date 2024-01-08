APC Distributes Celebration Dresses Ahead of Supreme Court Judgement

Faisal Ibrahim one of the APC members with his pieces in preparation for swearing-in ceremony ahead of Supreme Court judgement. The Supreme Court has set Friday (12 January) as judgment day on an appeal filed by the governor, Mr Yusuf, challenging his sacking from office by two lower courts.Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, is so hopeful of victory in Kano State that its local chapters have started distributing celebration dresses to members.

(APC) in Kano State have distributed new party dresses to members for a planned swearing-in of its candidate, Nasir Gawuna, ahead of the Supreme Court judgement on the governorship election in the state. The development followed fasting and animal sacrifices observed over the week by members of the APC and those of the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state. The two parties had asked their members to pray for a favourable Supreme Court judgemen





PDP and governorship candidate appeal Supreme Court to set aside election judgmentThe Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Sokoto State, Mr Saidu Umar have listed nine grounds upon which they are asking the Supreme Court to set aside the concurrent judgments of the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal which affirmed the election of Ahmed Aliyu as Governor.

Supreme Court declares Mr Kanu's repatriation illegalThe Supreme Court has ruled that the forcible repatriation of Mr Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria is illegal. However, it also stated that there is no Nigerian law prohibiting the use of illegally obtained evidence in a trial.

Supreme Court Condemns Nigerian Government's Forcible Repatriation of Nnamdi KanuThe Supreme Court has ruled that the Nigerian government's actions in forcibly repatriating Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya were unlawful. However, the court has refused to release Kanu from the charges of terrorism and treasonable felony. Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was brought back to Nigeria in June 2021 to face trial for his campaigns for the secession of the South-east states from Nigeria.

Supreme Court adjourns judgement on Kano State governorship election disputeA five-member panel of the Supreme Court adjourned the appeal on the dispute over the Kano State governorship election for judgement after taking strenuous arguments from lawyers to the parties to the appeal. Mr Yusuf, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was declared winner of the Kano State governorship election held on 18 March by Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC. The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, upheld Mr Gawuna’s case, and nullified Governor Yusuf’s election. A date for the judgement is to be communicated to the lawyers to the parties as soon as the verdict is ready for delivery.

Supreme Court rules against Lagos State government's control of inland waterwaysThe Supreme Court has ruled that the Lagos State government cannot control Nigeria's inland waterways, stating that it is the sole responsibility of the central government. This decision overturns the state government's 15-year control through levying and licensing operators in the sector.

APC Caucus Urges Tinubu to Intervene in Party CrisisThe APC Caucus in the National Assembly has called on President Bola Tinubu and other leaders to intervene in the party crisis before it worsens under Governor Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia.

