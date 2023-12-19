Several Nigerian States Insolvent Without Monthly Revenue Allocation

Bayelsa, Kebbi, Katsina, Akwa-Ibom, Taraba and Yobe States are insolvent and may not be able to survive without the monthly revenue allocation from the Federation Account Allocations Committee (FAAC). New report shows that the six states failed to generate up to 10 per cent of the cumulative revenue they received from the federation account in 2022 due to their extremely poor internal revenue generation of less than 10 percent compared to their federal allocations.

Bayelsa, Katsina and Akwa Ibom States are the home states of former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and the current Senate President Godswill Akpabio respectively. The seventh Annual States Viability Index (ASVI) report that was released by Economic Confidential yesterday, showed that without the monthly disbursement from the FAAC account, many states remain unviable, and cannot survive without the federally collected revenue, mostly from the oil sector





