Nigeria Suspends Evaluation and Accreditation of Degree Certificates from Benin and Togo Republics

The Federal Government has announced the suspension of evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin and Togo Republics. In a statement on Tuesday signed by Augustina Obilor-Duru on behalf of the Director Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, the government lamented that "some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified".

It followed an investigative report by Daily Nigerian Newspaper titled "UNDERCOVER: How DAILY NIGERIAN reporter bagged Cotonou varsity degree in 6 weeks





IHERIS University Togo Supports Suspension of Degree Certificates from Benin Republic and TogoThe management of IHERIS University Togo expresses support for the suspension of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo by the Nigerian government following a report on degree racketeering. The university believes this decision is necessary to restore confidence among stakeholders and combat certificate racketeering activities.

Student Appeals to Nigerian Government to Reconsider Suspension of Certificates from Benin and Togo UniversitiesUgochukwu Favour, a student from Benin Republic, appeals to Nigerian government to reconsider suspension of evaluation and accreditation of certificates from universities in Benin and Togo. He argues that punishing all students studying in Benin Republic for the actions of a single institution is unfair.

West African Heads of Government Set Up New Committee to Negotiate with Niger JuntaThe committee will consider easing sanctions on Niger based on the outcome of negotiations between the new committee and the Niger junta. The new committee includes the presidents of Togo, Sierra Leone and Benin and will try to get a commitment to a short democratic transition from the Niger junta (CMSP) as well as secure the release of Mr Bazoum, his family and some of his associates

